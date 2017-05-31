Did Christie turn down another job offer from Trump — It’s complicated
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Did Christie turn down another job offer from Trump? It’s complicated.
TRENTON — Did President Donald Trump suggest Gov. Chris Christie take another top job in Washington, only to be rebuffed again by his friend from New Jersey? CNN reported Tuesday that Trump asked Christie in an offhand way last week if he’d be interested in becoming FBI director, but Christie rejected the idea. The report cited…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion