Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Did Sean Spicer actually tweet a Bitcoin transaction?

International Business Times

03 May 2017 at 14:12 ET                   
Sean Spicer (CNN/screen grab)

Social media erupted with conspiracy theories Monday when former hacktivist and former Anonymous member Laurelai Bailey claimed a mysterious code White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted in January was actually a bitcoin “identity confirmation code.” She asserted the second code from Spicer’s pair of nonsensical tweets, n9y25ah7, was connected to a bitcoin transaction that same…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP Sen. Grassley throws a fit after Comey refuses to reveal classified information in open hearing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+