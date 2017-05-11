Did Trump get his Rosie diss from Reddit?

Elizabeth Preza 11 May 2017 at 18:14 ET

On Thursday Donald Trump, President of the United States, took a little time-out from screaming at the TV to use his arch nemesis’ own words against her, retweeting a circa-2016 post from Rosie O’Donnell urging then-President Barack Obama to “FIRE COMEY.”

“We finally agree on something Rosie,” Trump oh-so-wittily replied.

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

But where did the president get his oh-so-witty remark? As it turns out, the origin of Trump’s tween may very well have been r/The_Donald, the subreddit that hosted the president’s AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) last year. It’s previously hosted AMA’s featuring the lies of Ann Coulter, Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Milo Yiannopoulos and Tucker Carlson, among other, shall we say “controversial,” figures.

“Another fat disgusting leftist pig, Rosie McDonalds outed for her hypocrisy on Comey,” a post by user Matterak read. “These people act like the internet forgets. It doesn’t.”

The Rosie O'Donnell tweet was posted on the Trump subreddit about 20 minutes before the president tweeted it pic.twitter.com/xGuuwCFVK7 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) May 11, 2017

As BuzzFeed’s Brandon Wall reports, Trump posted his O’Donnell tweet about 20 minutes after the post landed on r/The_Donald’s front page. In January, Politico’s Ben Schreckinger reported the White House denied having any Trump aides actively monitoring the subreddit.