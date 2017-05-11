Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, U.S. News
Did Trump get his Rosie diss from Reddit?
11 May 2017 at 18:14 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

On Thursday Donald Trump, President of the United States, took a little time-out from screaming at the TV to use his arch nemesis’ own words against her, retweeting a circa-2016 post from Rosie O’Donnell urging then-President Barack Obama to “FIRE COMEY.”

“We finally agree on something Rosie,” Trump oh-so-wittily replied.

But where did the president get his oh-so-witty remark? As it turns out, the origin of Trump’s tween may very well have been r/The_Donald, the subreddit that hosted the president’s AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) last year. It’s previously hosted AMA’s featuring the lies of Ann Coulter, Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Milo Yiannopoulos and Tucker Carlson, among other, shall we say “controversial,” figures.

“Another fat disgusting leftist pig, Rosie McDonalds outed for her hypocrisy on Comey,” a post by user Matterak read. “These people act like the internet forgets. It doesn’t.”

As BuzzFeed’s Brandon Wall reports, Trump posted his O’Donnell tweet about 20 minutes after the post landed on r/The_Donald’s front page. In January, Politico’s Ben Schreckinger reported the White House denied having any Trump aides actively monitoring the subreddit.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
Did Trump get his Rosie diss from Reddit?
Newest Stories
Read more stories