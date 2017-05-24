Discrimination stopped same-sex couple from boarding plane with family, couple says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A same-sex couple accused Southwest Airlines of discrimination after the carrier allegedly refused to let them board Saturday with their three children and 83-year-old grandmother during family boarding. Grant Morse and Sam Ballachino, who have been together 26 years and legally married for five, said an airline official told them the preboard was “only for family…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion