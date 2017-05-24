Quantcast

Discrimination stopped same-sex couple from boarding plane with family, couple says

International Business Times

24 May 2017 at 18:23 ET                   
Grant Morse and Sam Ballachino and family (Facebook)

A same-sex couple accused Southwest Airlines of discrimination after the carrier allegedly refused to let them board Saturday with their three children and 83-year-old grandmother during family boarding. Grant Morse and Sam Ballachino, who have been together 26 years and legally married for five, said an airline official told them the preboard was “only for family…

