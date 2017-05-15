Quantcast

Hackers stole the new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie and are holding it for ransom

International Business Times

15 May 2017 at 17:34 ET                   
Disney CEO Bob Iger (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Monday that hackers have stolen one of the company’s upcoming films and are demanding the studio pay a ransom to prevent the film from leaking online, the Hollywood Reporter reported. Iger, who was speaking at a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York City, reportedly said Disney would…

