DNC fraud lawsuit may reshape Democratic Party operations
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
What is the role of the Democratic National Committee in presidential elections? Is it to sway the vote toward a safe, solid and respected insider who will supposedly drive the party straight into the White House, or is it to provide voters the ultimate decision as to which campaign will take the ballot, without any bias…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion