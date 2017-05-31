Do event horizons really exist around black holes?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
It is common understanding that all black holes have event horizons — the point beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape the gravitational pull exerted by the densest known objects in the universe. But not all theorists agree that such a phenomenon — the event horizon — exists; they argue instead for something far stranger…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion