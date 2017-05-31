Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Do event horizons really exist around black holes?

International Business Times

31 May 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
Artist’s impression. Credit: Mark A. Garlick/CfA

It is common understanding that all black holes have event horizons — the point beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape the gravitational pull exerted by the densest known objects in the universe. But not all theorists agree that such a phenomenon — the event horizon — exists; they argue instead for something far stranger…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No one can stop him’: CNN panel says Trump’s tweets indicate he’s in a permanent downward spiral
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+