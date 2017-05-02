Documentary goes inside Julian Assange’s paranoid world
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The opening scene in the new documentary about Julian Assange sets up the two themes of Laura Poitras’s film. The year is 2011, the setting a posh English country house where the WikiLeaks founder was bivouacked. Assange is trying to get Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the phone so he can warn her that a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion