Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Donald Trump Jr. rallies Indiana Republicans

International Business Times

09 May 2017 at 18:09 ET                   
Donald Trump Jr. gets interviewed by WTAE in Pennsylvania (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump’s eldest son touched down in Indiana Monday to rally the state’s Republican party. In a 13-minute-speech at the Indiana Republican Party’s annual dinner that night, Donald Trump Jr. discussed the state’s important role in the election, the early days of his father’s presidency and the GOP’s obligation in the future. Trump Jr. told…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is legit terrifying’: Internet collectively gasps over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+