Donald Trump-Taylor Swift video revives mystery
Another day, another shocking revelation about President Donald Trump. This time: He’s (probably) a Taylor Swift fan. Axios resurfaced a clip Monday of first lady Melania Trump posted back in 2014 showing her husband and young son, Barron, driving on the highway. They’re sitting quietly, but they’re blasting Swift’s “Blank Space.” Related: Taylor Swift’s Music May…
