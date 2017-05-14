Donald Trump’s mother was a poor Scottish immigrant
Donald Trump’s Mother was a Poor Scottish Immigrant
It may just be one of the most perfect—and least celebrated—success stories of the American dream: a poor, 18-year-old immigrant moves to New York City, escaping economic hardship in her homeland of Scotland. She falls in love with the son of two German migrants, and the couple eventually builds a family together consisting of five healthy,…
