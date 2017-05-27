‘Donny from the Russian block’ Trump sets Internet ablaze after calling Trudeau ‘Justin from Canada’
Donald Trump on Saturday capped off his gaffe-filled international tour by referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Justin from Canada.”
In a speech to U.S. Military in Italy, Donald Trump referred to Canada’s PM Trudeau as “Justin from Canada.” #uspoli #cdnpoli
— Lauren La Rose (@lauren_larose) May 27, 2017
The president made the remark during a speech to military families at the U.S. Naval Air Base in Signoella, Italy having just departed the G7 summit with NATO allies including Canada, France and Germany.
VIDEO: President Trump wonders who is flying a helicopter near his speech… #JustinFromCanada ?? pic.twitter.com/PEvvofwXGb
— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) May 27, 2017
“Great people,” Trump said of his fellow global leaders. “We made a lot of good friends this week, I’ll tell you, a lot of good friends. They’re good people.”
As the Hill reports, this isn’t the first time Trump referenced “Justin from Canada.” Following a meeting with Trudeau and Mexican president Enrique Nieto, the president similarly called his peer by the “Justin from Canada” moniker.
News that Trump applied such a nickname to a fellow world leader set off the Internet. Read some of the best posts below:
Donald Trump refers to the Canadian PM as “Justin from Canada.”
Ivanka Trump refers to the Canadian PM as “Justin from my sex dreams”.
— Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) May 27, 2017
Justin from Canada pic.twitter.com/CTpOwsrLlS
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 27, 2017
Trump (in his military speech in Italy) refers to Canada’s Prime Minister as “Justin from Canada”.
As a Canadian, I wholeheartedly approve.
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 27, 2017
“Our next caller is Justin from Canada. Justin you’re on with Donald Trump, what’s your question?” https://t.co/5Aeh3olBqY
— David McGuffin (@mcguffindavid) May 27, 2017
Donny from the Russian block.
⚡️ “Who was Trump talking about when he said “Justin from Canada?””https://t.co/1E1ejKC1So
— Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) May 27, 2017
But did he mean Bieber? we need clarity! https://t.co/ijZYnBjTJd
— Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 27, 2017
Trump: Justin from Canada, you’re on with Don & The Mad Dog.
Justin from Canada: Yeah, thoughts on Kaepernick? I’ll hang up and listen. https://t.co/T9uLzfM274
— Andy Jerome Carlson (@AndyCarlsonShow) May 27, 2017
@tarapalmeri @DowBruce “Justin From Canada” this fall on NBC
— Michael Urie (@michaelurie) May 27, 2017
“Oh, you’re from Canada? I had a friend named Justin from Canada. Do you know him?” https://t.co/B9TKDMAmWI
— Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) May 27, 2017