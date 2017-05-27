‘Donny from the Russian block’ Trump sets Internet ablaze after calling Trudeau ‘Justin from Canada’

Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump (Screengrab)

Donald Trump on Saturday capped off his gaffe-filled international tour by referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Justin from Canada.”

In a speech to U.S. Military in Italy, Donald Trump referred to Canada’s PM Trudeau as “Justin from Canada.” #uspoli #cdnpoli — Lauren La Rose (@lauren_larose) May 27, 2017



The president made the remark during a speech to military families at the U.S. Naval Air Base in Signoella, Italy having just departed the G7 summit with NATO allies including Canada, France and Germany.

VIDEO: President Trump wonders who is flying a helicopter near his speech… #JustinFromCanada ?? pic.twitter.com/PEvvofwXGb — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) May 27, 2017

“Great people,” Trump said of his fellow global leaders. “We made a lot of good friends this week, I’ll tell you, a lot of good friends. They’re good people.”

As the Hill reports, this isn’t the first time Trump referenced “Justin from Canada.” Following a meeting with Trudeau and Mexican president Enrique Nieto, the president similarly called his peer by the “Justin from Canada” moniker.

News that Trump applied such a nickname to a fellow world leader set off the Internet. Read some of the best posts below:

Donald Trump refers to the Canadian PM as “Justin from Canada.” Ivanka Trump refers to the Canadian PM as “Justin from my sex dreams”. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) May 27, 2017

Justin from Canada pic.twitter.com/CTpOwsrLlS — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 27, 2017

Trump (in his military speech in Italy) refers to Canada’s Prime Minister as “Justin from Canada”. As a Canadian, I wholeheartedly approve. — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 27, 2017

“Our next caller is Justin from Canada. Justin you’re on with Donald Trump, what’s your question?” https://t.co/5Aeh3olBqY — David McGuffin (@mcguffindavid) May 27, 2017

Donny from the Russian block. ⚡️ “Who was Trump talking about when he said “Justin from Canada?””https://t.co/1E1ejKC1So — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) May 27, 2017

But did he mean Bieber? we need clarity! https://t.co/ijZYnBjTJd — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 27, 2017

Trump: Justin from Canada, you’re on with Don & The Mad Dog. Justin from Canada: Yeah, thoughts on Kaepernick? I’ll hang up and listen. https://t.co/T9uLzfM274 — Andy Jerome Carlson (@AndyCarlsonShow) May 27, 2017