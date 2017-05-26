Quantcast

Drug counselors die after opioid overdose

International Business Times

26 May 2017 at 09:31 ET                   
Opiods (npr.org)

Two Pennsylvania drug counselors died after overdosing on opioids at an addiction facility in southeastern part of the state, according to the Chester County District Attorney, Thursday. The two were responsible for overseeing the daily activities of six residents — all recovering drug addicts — at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge in West Brandywine. “If anybody…

