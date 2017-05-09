Edward Snowden condemns Trump’s firing of Comey
Edward Snowden, a man with plenty of reasons to cheer FBI Director James Comey’s ouster, is criticizing President Donald Trump over his firing. “Set aside politics: every American should condemn such political interference in the Bureau’s work,” the exiled former CIA employee tweeted Tuesday afternoon following the news that Comey had been fired. Related: Here’s what…
