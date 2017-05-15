Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Edward Snowden slams NSA over ransomware attack

Newsweek

15 May 2017 at 15:58 ET                   
Edward Snowden (twitter.com)

The U.S. National Security Agency could have headed off the global ransomware attack that has crippled hospitals, train stations and other infrastructure around the world, according to Edward Snowden, the former CIA contractor and whistleblower. “They knew about this flaw in U.S. software, U.S. infrastructure, hospitals around the world, these auto plants and so on and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s scary on another level’: Conservative on The View stunned by how ‘stupid’ Trump can be
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+