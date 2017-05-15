Edward Snowden slams NSA over ransomware attack
The U.S. National Security Agency could have headed off the global ransomware attack that has crippled hospitals, train stations and other infrastructure around the world, according to Edward Snowden, the former CIA contractor and whistleblower. “They knew about this flaw in U.S. software, U.S. infrastructure, hospitals around the world, these auto plants and so on and…
