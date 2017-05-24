Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Election 2018: Who will control Congress?

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 12:35 ET                   
Vote Buttons (Shutterstock)

Most everyone expects that Democrats will pick up some seats in the House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections. An opposition party almost always does during a new president’s first term; the Republicans did in 2010, largely because of the Tea Party movement animated by a populist distaste for President Barack Obama. Now, similar populist…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Helen Mirren jabs Trump in her ‘Top Five Rules for a Happy Life’ speech at Tulane University’s commencement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+