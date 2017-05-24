Election 2018: Who will control Congress?
Most everyone expects that Democrats will pick up some seats in the House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections. An opposition party almost always does during a new president’s first term; the Republicans did in 2010, largely because of the Tea Party movement animated by a populist distaste for President Barack Obama. Now, similar populist…
