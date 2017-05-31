Eleven Americans injured in Kabul bombing: State Dept

At least 40 people were killed or injured after a massive blast struck Kabul's diplomatic quarter during morning rush hour on Wednesday, officials said, in the latest attack to reverbate across the Afghan capital (Photo: AFP)

Eleven U.S. citizens working as contractors in Afghanistan were injured when a powerful bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded during the Wednesday morning rush hour in Kabul, a State Department spokesman said.

None of their injures are considered life-threatening, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)