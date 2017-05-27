Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Elizabeth Warren demands Trump aide’s recusal from privatization scheme

International Business Times

27 May 2017 at 06:42 ET                   
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday demanded that President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser recuse himself from working on the White House’s infrastructure privatization initiative because the initiative could enrich his former Wall Street employer. Warren’s criticism of the privatization initiative was echoed by Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown. The Democrats’ comments…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Two men stabbed to death in Portland after trying to stop bigot’s anti-Muslim rant against two women
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+