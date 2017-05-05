Quantcast

Ellen DeGeneres explains why one person in particular won’t ever be invited onto her show

Rare

05 May 2017 at 18:44 ET                   
Ellen DeGeneres has invited many prominent political figures to appear on her show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” over the years — including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President George W. Bush — but there’s one person she won’t be opening her platform to: President Donald Trump. “What’s your relationship…

