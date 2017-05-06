Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Emmanuel Macron’s wife was formerly his high school teacher

International Business Times

06 May 2017 at 08:54 ET                   
Brigitte Auziere and Emmanuel Macron (Twitter)

France is set to elect a new president Sunday, and with it, a new first spouse. And if that new president is Emmanuel Macron, the country’s first couple will be a rather unconventional one. Macron, 39, is married to his former high school teacher Brigitte Auziere, a woman 24 years his senior. The two met when…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
If you want to know how deeply Russia had its hooks into the Trump campaign, you need to follow the money
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+