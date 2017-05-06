Emmanuel Macron’s wife was formerly his high school teacher
France is set to elect a new president Sunday, and with it, a new first spouse. And if that new president is Emmanuel Macron, the country’s first couple will be a rather unconventional one. Macron, 39, is married to his former high school teacher Brigitte Auziere, a woman 24 years his senior. The two met when…
