Erdogan’s bodyguards clash with protesters in DC

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 08:36 ET                   
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AFP)

Footage has emerged of a mass brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington during which men believed to be Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bodyguards are seen attacking protesters just hours after the Turkish president’s meeting with Donald Trump. The brawl ensued as Erodgan’s security detail and pro-Erdogan supporters confronted Kurdish and Armenian demonstrators. A video—posted by Voice…

