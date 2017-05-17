Erdogan’s bodyguards clash with protesters in DC
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Footage has emerged of a mass brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington during which men believed to be Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bodyguards are seen attacking protesters just hours after the Turkish president’s meeting with Donald Trump. The brawl ensued as Erodgan’s security detail and pro-Erdogan supporters confronted Kurdish and Armenian demonstrators. A video—posted by Voice…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion