Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Estimated 23 million would lose health insurance under Republican bill: CBO

Reuters

24 May 2017 at 16:52 ET                   
Upset stressed doctor (Shutterstock)

An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill’s potential impact.

The report from the Congressional Budget Office also said federal deficits would fall by $119 billion between 2017 and 2026 under the Republican bill. The CBO score raises the stakes for Republican senators working on their own version of legislation passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

House Republicans came under sharp criticism for passing the bill before the CBO could make its assessment. The Trump administration already has relied on the House bill’s healthcare spending cuts in its proposed federal budget.

(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Eric Beech)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Irritated’ UK Home Secretary blasts Trump officials after leaks to media about Manchester attack
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+