Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Estimated cost for single-payer health care in California reduced by billions in analysis

Los Angeles Times

31 May 2017 at 17:13 ET                   
Doctor with a patient (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.—With a state Senate vote possibly imminent on a single-payer health system for California, supporters Wednesday released a study estimating it would cut spending on health care in the state by 18 percent and cost tens of billions of dollars less than the state’s estimate for the plan. Extra costs could be covered by tax…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Hero dad raises $40,000 to stop Seattle public schools from shaming poor children
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+