Every American ‘should breathe easy tonight’: Lawmakers and Trump critics react to Robert Mueller appointment
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Justice Department appointed Robert S. Mueller III, a former FBI director Wednesday as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged connections between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. The 72-year-old attorney has a long history with investigations and public service. Mueller served as FBI director before James Comey who was fired by Trump last…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion