Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Every American ‘should breathe easy tonight’: Lawmakers and Trump critics react to Robert Mueller appointment

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 02:58 ET                   
Philip Mudd (CNN)

Justice Department appointed Robert S. Mueller III, a former FBI director Wednesday as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged connections between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. The 72-year-old attorney has a long history with investigations and public service. Mueller served as FBI director before James Comey who was fired by Trump last…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He has money on his own impeachment’: Seth Meyers skewers Trump over latest Russia bombshell
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+