Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to Senate panel in public session

Reuters

19 May 2017 at 19:04 ET                   
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017 (Screenshot)

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump last week amid an agency probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election, has agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee at a public hearing, the committee said in a statement on Friday.

The hearing will be scheduled after the May 29 Memorial Day holiday, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Conservative Amanda Carpenter: Trump’s ‘nut job’ comments sure sound like Russian collusion to me
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+