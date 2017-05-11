Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ex-GOP congressman: ‘This is an embarrassing time to be a Republican’

David Ferguson

11 May 2017 at 11:46 ET                   
Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, R-FL (Screen capture)

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said on MSNBC Thursday that President Donald Trump and his administration’s many blunders, missteps and pratfalls are making it embarrassing to be a Republican.

Anchor Brian Williams asked Jolly what Republicans can do to be “profiles in courage” at a time when the administration is so out-of-control.

“Look, I think there’s a quiet erosion of support” for Trump, Jolly said. “This is an embarrassing time to be a Republican — and I’ve had local Republican mayors share that with me.”

He continued, “It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is governing with such arrogance and disregard for political norms. It is a surprise that GOP Congress is falling in line with the cover-up.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe ‘absolutely’ vows to report any efforts to obstruct Russia probe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+