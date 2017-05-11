Ex-GOP congressman: ‘This is an embarrassing time to be a Republican’

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, R-FL (Screen capture)

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said on MSNBC Thursday that President Donald Trump and his administration’s many blunders, missteps and pratfalls are making it embarrassing to be a Republican.

Anchor Brian Williams asked Jolly what Republicans can do to be “profiles in courage” at a time when the administration is so out-of-control.

“Look, I think there’s a quiet erosion of support” for Trump, Jolly said. “This is an embarrassing time to be a Republican — and I’ve had local Republican mayors share that with me.”

He continued, “It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is governing with such arrogance and disregard for political norms. It is a surprise that GOP Congress is falling in line with the cover-up.”

