Ex-KKK leader praises defense of Confederate statue

Newsweek

15 May 2017 at 13:14 ET                   
David Duke defends Confederate Andrew Jackson statue (Screen grab/WGNO)

Former Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard David Duke and other hard-right figures are praising white nationalist and alt-right figurehead Richard Spencer’s protest to block the removal of a memorial to Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Virginia. “We will not be replaced from this park, whites have a future, we have a future of…

