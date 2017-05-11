Quantcast

Ex-Navy helicopter pilot plans to challenge Rep. Frelinghuysen

NJ.com

11 May 2017 at 14:17 ET                   
Mikie Sherrill

MONTCLAIR — A township woman who piloted helicopters in the Navy and worked as a federal prosecutor will throw her hat into the 11th Congressional District race next year, with the goal of unseating longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen. Mikie Sherrill, a mother of four, told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday she plans to run…

