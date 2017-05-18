Family says Texas police officers used ‘N-word’ after shooting Jordan Edwards
The family of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was shot and killed by a Texas police officer after leaving a party in April, spoke out Thursday for the first time following his death. The Edwards family told CBS News in an interview that the police officers at the scene used the n-word shortly after shooting Jordan. Jordan…
