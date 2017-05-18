Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Family says Texas police officers used ‘N-word’ after shooting Jordan Edwards

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 18:43 ET                   
Jordan Edwards and Roy Oliver

The family of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was shot and killed by a Texas police officer after leaving a party in April, spoke out Thursday for the first time following his death. The Edwards family told CBS News in an interview that the police officers at the scene used the n-word shortly after shooting Jordan. Jordan…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: New video shows Turkish president Erdogan calmly watch his thugs beat up peaceful protestors in DC
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+