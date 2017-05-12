Famous Yellowstone white wolf illegally shot to death
A preliminary necropsy shows that a famous white wolf that lived in Yellowstone National Park was illegally shot and killed. The animal was found mortally injured April 11 by hikers on the north side of the park, near Gardiner, Montana. Park staff responded but could not save the animal’s life, and she was euthanized. The park…
