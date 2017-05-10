FBI Acting Director Mccabe is also under federal review
Following President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey on Tuesday, Andrew McCabe, who was deputy director of the FBI, will temporarily lead the bureau. The president dismissed Comey because of his handling of the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of private email servers, according to a memorandum by Deputy United States Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,…
