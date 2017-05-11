FBI executes search warrants at GOP consulting firm with lobbying ties to casino industry

FBI agents on Thursday conducted an investigation at the offices of the Republican campaign consulting firm Strategic Campaign Group, the Baltimore Sun reports.

FBI covering window at offices of Strategic Campaign Group in Annapolis..per @dcollinsWBAL

Agents executed search warrant at firm pic.twitter.com/yaqYLHWTpm — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 11, 2017

According to it’s website, the Strategic Campaign Group is an Annapolis-based firm that “provides political campaign consulting for Republican candidates.”

Kelly Rogers, the firm’s president, told the Sun the raid was related to work the company performed during the 2013 Virginia gubernatorial campaign. FBI spokeswoman Lindsay Ram confirmed the FBI Washington D.C. field office is conducting the investigation, but would not confirm the focus of the probe.

It’s unclear what the scope of the FBI’s investigation is; the Strategic Campaign Group has been sued before by the Virginia attorney general for fraud after allegedly running s a “malicious ‘Scam PAC’ operation.” There’s no word yet whether the FBI’s raid is related the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign.

No word yet on whether there is a link between Strategic Campaign Group & former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) May 11, 2017

In 2012, president of Strategic Campaign Group Kelly Rogers registered as a lobbyist for Prince George’s Racing Ventures (Penn National), which sought to build a casino in the Maryland county. As Beth Brigham noted, Penn National own Argosy Gaming, which was headed by Jim Perry, the CEO of Trump Entertainment Resorts.