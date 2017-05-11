Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

FBI executes search warrants at GOP consulting firm with lobbying ties to casino industry

Elizabeth Preza

11 May 2017 at 15:55 ET                   
FBI agent (Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com)

FBI agents on Thursday conducted an investigation at the offices of the Republican campaign consulting firm Strategic Campaign Group, the Baltimore Sun reports.

According to it’s website, the Strategic Campaign Group is an Annapolis-based firm that “provides political campaign consulting for Republican candidates.”

Kelly Rogers, the firm’s president, told the Sun the raid was related to work the company performed during the 2013 Virginia gubernatorial campaign. FBI spokeswoman Lindsay Ram confirmed the FBI Washington D.C. field office is conducting the investigation, but would not confirm the focus of the probe.

It’s unclear what the scope of the FBI’s investigation is; the Strategic Campaign Group has been sued before by the Virginia attorney general for fraud after allegedly running s a “malicious ‘Scam PAC’ operation.” There’s no word yet whether the FBI’s raid is related the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign.

In 2012, president of Strategic Campaign Group Kelly Rogers registered as a lobbyist for Prince George’s Racing Ventures (Penn National), which sought to build a casino in the Maryland county. As Beth Brigham noted, Penn National own Argosy Gaming, which was headed by Jim Perry, the CEO of Trump Entertainment Resorts.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
FBI executes search warrants at GOP consulting firm with lobbying ties to casino industry
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+