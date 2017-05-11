Quantcast

FBI tells Trump to cancel visit because he’s ‘unlikely to be greeted warmly’ after Comey debacle

David Ferguson

11 May 2017 at 16:57 ET                   
MSNBC political reporters (Screen capture)

On Thursday after President Donald Trump gave an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt in which he trashed former FBI Director James Comey — calling Comey a “grandstander” and a “showboat” — the White House announced that Trump’s planned visit to FBI Headquarters has been canceled.

MSNBC’s Peter Alexander was doing a live appearance from the White House when news came in on his phone that the president has canceled his visit, which he intended as a goodwill mission in the wake of dismissing Comey.

“The FBI told the White House the optics would not be good,” Alexander said. “FBI officials apparently said the president was unlikely to be greeted warmly after having just unceremoniously fired a very popular director.”

Watch the video, embedded below:


MSNBC reported that Trump canceled his visit to… by sarahburris

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
