FBI used fewer secret subpoenas to collect user data in 2016
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The FBI is reducing its reliance on secret subpoenas to collect user data from technology companies, dropping its requests by more than 5 percent in 2016, a government report showed Tuesday. The figures, published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, showed the FBI sent 12,150 national security letters — effectively secret subpoenas used…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion