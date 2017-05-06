Federal budget includes more money for black college students
WASHINGTON — Black colleges and universities won a major expansion of the Pell Grants used by thousands of their students. The additional money, included in the law that keeps the federal government running through Sept. 30, expands Pell Grants for low-income college students by providing financial help for three semesters per calendar year instead of just…
