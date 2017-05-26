Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Federal prosecutor found dead on Florida beach

International Business Times

26 May 2017 at 14:07 ET                   
Police at a taped-off crime scene (Shutterstock.com)

A federal prosecutor who was found dead on a Florida beach Wednesday may have been the victim of a crime. Police announced Friday be investigating the death of Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., who worked at the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami, as a homicide. Police said Whisenant, 37, apparently died of a head wound caused by…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s the first truly damning evidence that Trumpcare will increase your premiums
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+