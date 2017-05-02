Feinstein accepts health-care industry money, rejects single-payer option
Sen. Dianne Feinstein told her constituents at a recent San Francisco town hall event that she’s not ready to support a single-payer health care system — an idea that has been gaining steam at the state level in California. “If single-payer health care is going to mean complete takeover by the government of all health care,”…
