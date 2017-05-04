Female VC on women in tech, men who wasted her time
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Constance Freedman put herself through Boston University by working in real estate while focusing on tech in her studies. She graduated in 1997, during the dot-com boom, and began her career at startups that were hired by Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies trying to figure out “this Internet thing.” Then, after graduating from Harvard Business…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion