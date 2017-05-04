Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Female VC on women in tech, men who wasted her time

Newsweek

04 May 2017 at 14:06 ET                   
Constance Freedman (moderneventures.com)

Constance Freedman put herself through Boston University by working in real estate while focusing on tech in her studies. She graduated in 1997, during the dot-com boom, and began her career at startups that were hired by Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies trying to figure out “this Internet thing.” Then, after graduating from Harvard Business…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Republicans plan massive beer bash as they take healthcare away from women, the disabled and the poor
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+