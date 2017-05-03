Fired Fox host Bill O’Reilly lashes out at ‘morons on cable news’ for mocking Trump’s Civil War claims

Bill O'Reilly (Fox News)

Ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly came to the defense of Donald Trump, saying the president was right about President Andrew Jackson possibly stopping the Civil War, despite have died years before it began.

In a recent interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump pondered why the Civil War couldn’t have been avoided while claiming that Jackson — who was a slave owner — had a “big heart” and could have stopped it. Trump’s comments were met with derision from the media as well as historians.

O’Reilly, who is not a historian but authored “Lincoln’s Last Days: The Shocking Assassination that Changed America Forever,” had a different take on Twitter, lashing out at the media for attacking the president.

“President Trump is right about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War, the morons on cable news are wrong,” O’Reilly tweeted.

O’Reilly used the tweet as a teaser to draw viewers to his online pay-per-view broadcasts that began last week following his dismissal from Fox News after it was revealed the network paid out more than $13 million in sexual harassment claims.

See O’Reilly’s tweet below: