Firm run by Trump’s top adviser warned against Obamacare repeal

International Business Times

25 May 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
Stephen Schwarzman (Twitter)

President Donald Trump has promised his plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act will improve America’s health care system — but the company run by one of his top economic advisers has suggested the opposite, documents reviewed by International Business Times reveal. Trump has been relying on advice from billionaire Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, whom the…

