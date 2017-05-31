Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

First Lady questions Kathy Griffin’s mental health

Newsweek

31 May 2017 at 13:07 ET                   
Official White House photo of First Lady Melania Trump (cropped)

First lady Melania Trump has questioned the mental health of Kathy Griffin after the comedian took part in a photo shoot in which she held up a bloody head resembling President Donald Trump. Griffin has faced a wave of criticism for the image and has since issued an apology. Related: Did Kathy Griffin Terrorize Barron Trump?…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Comey plans to confirm bombshell allegations against Trump in public testimony: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+