Flynn stopped military plan Turkey opposed — after being paid as its agent
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — One of the Trump administration’s first decisions about the fight against the Islamic State was made by Michael Flynn weeks before he was fired — and it conformed to the wishes of Turkey, whose interests, unbeknownst to anyone in Washington, he’d been paid more than $500,000 to represent. The decision came 10 days before…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion