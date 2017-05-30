Flynn’s work on behalf of the Turkish government included propaganda film touting strongman Erdogan

Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

Embattled former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s lobbying group was paid $530,000 to produce a propaganda film on behalf of the Turkish government, the Wall Street Journal reports.

That film, according to the WSJ, represents the majority of Flynn’s work on behalf of Turkish government—work he failed to disclose to the federal government.

Flynn Intel Group prepared the documentary—which remains unfinished—in the aftermath of a failed military coup to boost the country’s image. An FBI investigation is currently probing the work Flynn’s firm did on behalf of Turkey.

On Tuesday, Flynn opted to comply with a subpoena by the Senate Intelligence Committee, agreeing to hand over information related to his business. He had previously refused to cooperate, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.