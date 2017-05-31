‘For the love of covfefe, stop tweeting’: Internet can’t deal with Trump resuscitating ‘Crooked Hillary’

On May 31, less than 24 hours after his now-infamous “covfefe” gaffe, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to talk about his favorite throwback — calling former Secretary of State and presidential rival Hillary Clinton “crooked”.
“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate,” the president tweeted.
Twitter users, fresh off their feeding frenzy from Trump’s bizzare midnight tweet, responded in kind.
According to NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Trump tweeted as though the “campaign never ended and he wasn’t POTUS,” and came at a time when the FBI was investigating his campaign and not Clinton’s.
“Totally immature,” another Twitter user said in a tweet that resembled a short poem. “Doesn’t he hear himself? He sounds like an eleven-year-old.”
The recipient of the president’s ire also chimed in.
31 May 2017 at 22:09 ET
“People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe,” Clinton tweeted in a moment reminiscent of when she posted another meme-friendly tweet during last year’s election encouraging Trump to delete his Twitter account.
Read the best response to the president resuscitating the “Crooked Hillary” specter below.
