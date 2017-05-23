Quantcast

Former CIA Director John Brennan to testify on Russia

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 09:13 ET                   
Former CIA Director John Brennan (Wikipedia)

Former CIA Director John Brennan will testify on Tuesday before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about Russia’s influence on the 2016 presidential election. The appearance in open and closed hearings will be Brennan’s first before a congressional committee since leaving the CIA when President Donald Trump took office in January. The open hearing will…

