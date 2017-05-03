Former FBI employee fled to Syria to marry ISIS leader
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Daniela Greene, a former employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, served two years in prison after she fled to Syria to marry an Islamic State group (ISIS) terrorist, who she was ordered to investigate, according to a report by Fox News, Tuesday. Greene, who was a contractual linguist fluent in German, was employed at the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion