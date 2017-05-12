Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
Former intelligence chief Clapper: Comey was uneasy with Trump dinner – MSNBC
12 May 2017 at 13:49 ET
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Friday said James Comey has told him he was “uneasy” with a planned dinner in January with President Donald Trump that has come under renewed scrutiny this week after Trump fired the now-former FBI director.

Clapper, in an interview with MSNBC, said he had spoken with Comey at an unrelated event hours before the White House dinner and that the FBI chief “was uneasy with it” because of the potential appearance of compromising the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s independence.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)

