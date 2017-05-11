Quantcast

Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers a candidate to replace Comey: White House official

Reuters

11 May 2017 at 11:26 ET                   
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) on State of the Union -- CNN screencapture

A senior White House official said former Republican congressman Mike Rogers is being considered as a candidate to replace FBI Director James Comey, who was fired late on Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

Rogers briefly served on the Trump transition team and was a national security adviser to the Trump campaign. He is a former chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee and was an FBI agent in Chicago for five years before retiring in 1994 to begin a career in Michigan politics.

A spokeswoman for Rogers did not immediately comment on the report.

In 2013, the FBI Agents Association urged then-President Barack Obama to nominate Rogers, but Obama chose Comey instead.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

