Former Trump campaign adviser Page to testify in Russia probe on June 6: ABC News

Reuters

24 May 2017 at 14:51 ET                   
Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, will testify on June 6 before a House committee investigating alleged efforts by Russia to influence the U.S. election, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

ABC News, which said Page had told it about the scheduled testimony, also cited a letter the former Trump adviser wrote to the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation in which he said witnesses the panel had already heard from had presented “one biased viewpoint.”

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

