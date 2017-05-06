Former Wells Fargo workers say they targeted immigrants and Native Americans
LOS ANGELES — The latest allegations of unethical practices at Wells Fargo are so disturbing that even the bank has called them “offensive.” Former bank employees have signed sworn statements saying that they were told to target immigrants in the U.S. illegally, as well as Native Americans and college students as they sought to open sham…
