Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Former Wells Fargo workers say they targeted immigrants and Native Americans

Los Angeles Times

06 May 2017 at 09:13 ET                   
A Wells Fargo bank on Oct. 11, 2013 in Oakland, California. [AFP]

LOS ANGELES — The latest allegations of unethical practices at Wells Fargo are so disturbing that even the bank has called them “offensive.” Former bank employees have signed sworn statements saying that they were told to target immigrants in the U.S. illegally, as well as Native Americans and college students as they sought to open sham…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Idaho town hall erupts after GOP lawmaker says ‘no one dies’ from lack of health care
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+